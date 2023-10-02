trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669686
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GANDHI JAYANTI 2023

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Check Out These Hilarious Scenes Of Sanjay Dutt's Munna, Arshad Warsi's Circuit From Lage Raho Munna Bhai

On October 2, marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's revisit some funny scenes from the 2006-released Bollywood film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai.'

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Check Out These Hilarious Scenes Of Sanjay Dutt's Munna, Arshad Warsi's Circuit From Lage Raho Munna Bhai

New Delhi: 'Gandhi Jayanti,' celebrated on October 2nd each year in India, commemorates the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father Of The Nation. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly remembered as ‘Bapu’, was born on October 2, 1869. This day is observed to honor his immense contribution to the Indian independence movement through non-violent civil disobedience. 

On this special day, let's revisit some funny scenes from Bollywood film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. The film was the second installment of Bollywood cult film 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster-street thug, who hopelessly falls in love with a radio jockey, but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. He, however, reforms himself after following the life lessons of Mahatma Gandhi. 
 

ALSO READ: LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Raees Actor Mahira Khan Marries For Second Time, Gets Hitched To Salim Karim



In this fun sequence from moment from 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', Sanjay Dutt's character 'Munna' humorously questions Arshad Warsi's character 'Circuit' about the significance of October 2nd. 

Munna: 2 October ko kya hai' (What's on October 2?)
Circuit: 'Dry day hai Bhai' (It's a dry day, brother).


In another scene, Sanjay's character Munna is seen getting slapped by the security guard, not once but twice. Munna, who gets slapped by the guard, offers him his other cheek. But he was left shocked when the guard slapped him twice. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

These funny exchanges between Munna and Circuit are one of the most hilarious sequences from the 2006-release. 

 

ALSO READ: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Quotes, Famous Lines By Father Of The Nation- Mahatma Gandhi

 

Speaking of 'October 2', the day is a national holiday in India. It honours Mahatma Gandhi, the values of non-violence and tolerance he preached, and pays tribute to the freedom fighter. 

People celebrate the day to promote peace, harmony, and unity worldwide. It is marked with much pomp everywhere in the country, including schools, colleges, government and non-government offices. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train