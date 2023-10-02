New Delhi: 'Gandhi Jayanti,' celebrated on October 2nd each year in India, commemorates the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father Of The Nation. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is fondly remembered as ‘Bapu’, was born on October 2, 1869. This day is observed to honor his immense contribution to the Indian independence movement through non-violent civil disobedience.

On this special day, let's revisit some funny scenes from Bollywood film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'. The film was the second installment of Bollywood cult film 'Munna Bhai MBBS'. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster-street thug, who hopelessly falls in love with a radio jockey, but lies to her about being a true Gandhian. He, however, reforms himself after following the life lessons of Mahatma Gandhi.



In this fun sequence from moment from 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', Sanjay Dutt's character 'Munna' humorously questions Arshad Warsi's character 'Circuit' about the significance of October 2nd.

Munna: 2 October ko kya hai' (What's on October 2?)

Circuit: 'Dry day hai Bhai' (It's a dry day, brother).



In another scene, Sanjay's character Munna is seen getting slapped by the security guard, not once but twice. Munna, who gets slapped by the guard, offers him his other cheek. But he was left shocked when the guard slapped him twice.



These funny exchanges between Munna and Circuit are one of the most hilarious sequences from the 2006-release.

Speaking of 'October 2', the day is a national holiday in India. It honours Mahatma Gandhi, the values of non-violence and tolerance he preached, and pays tribute to the freedom fighter.

People celebrate the day to promote peace, harmony, and unity worldwide. It is marked with much pomp everywhere in the country, including schools, colleges, government and non-government offices.