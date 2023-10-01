Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 10 Quotes, Famous Lines By Father Of The Nation- Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule, has always been known and remembered for his wisdom. Gandhi's teachings continue to inspire people around the world to this day.

He has left an immeasurable mark on the history of mankind, one which will forever be remembered. Not only this, but Mahatma Gandhi also inspired people to lead a life of simple living and high thinking which he himself too followed.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today, here are some of his quotes that will inspire you to lead a more meaningful life:

I. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world."

II. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

III. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind."

IV. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong."

V. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

VI. "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

VII. "You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind."

VIII. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world."

IX. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

X. "A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history."