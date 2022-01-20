Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone as Alisha creates buzz, fans can't keep calm! - See reactions

New Delhi: Netizens are going gaga over the exciting trailer of Amazon Prime Original film 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan touches upon human relationships and what lies beneath them.

The story charts the journey of Alisha (Deepika) and Zain (Siddhant), as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Twitterati is quite impressed with the whirlwind of emotions that the trailer blessed them with. They also have high expectations from the lead actors and can't wait to see their stellar performances.

While one netizen wrote, "I've been a fan of @shakunbatra's films. But #GehraiyaanTrailer certainly seems to be 'greyest' representation of flawed characters. Like waves, relationships come crashing on shore. Bracing myself for some wonderful performances by @SiddyChats, @deepikapadukone & @ananyapandayy", another tweeted, "After this mesmerizing #GehraiyaanTrailer, all I know that Shakun Batra is going to make us go on a rollercoaster of emotions with his different take on relationships!!."

Take a look at their reactions:

I'm so ready to dive deep into the world of gehraiyaan with Alisha. Duba le jao mujhe in gehraiyaaon main #DeepikaPadukone #GehraiyaanTrailer #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/kt9b0frwXS — vai 2.0 (@shakyyspear) January 20, 2022

We are not calm after the trailer!!! We are extremely ready for Alisha!!! What an amazing trailer! #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime #GehraiyaanTrailer #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/VGbSlsNr7v — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 20, 2022

Deepika Padukone does it again, #GehraiyaanTrailer looks so so good. Siddhant Chaturvedi seems like the surprise packet https://t.co/QDidwqkTvK — Nandana (@NandanaNair) January 20, 2022

Life's game is tangled with assortments that are hard to explain. Fondness and affection can change at any point in time which is difficult to fix and get going with it#GehraiyaanTrailer is an intriguing plot portraying such intricacy @deepikapadukone @ananyapandayy @SiddyChats — Subham Balasia (@BalasiaSubham) January 20, 2022

#GehraiyaanTrailer - Something 'NEW' content which is not less than any international Film. Brilliant star cast and the meaningful way of presentation. #ShakunBatra is all set to impress d audience again. Looking forward to d film.#Gehraiyaan https://t.co/FfhIhCsAZt — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) January 20, 2022

I really liked #GehraiyaanTrailer. Completely justifies the title #Gehraiyaan. #DeepikaPadukone is in top form yet again. Really excited to watch this film. Also, a very nice decision to release it directly on OTT. @ananyapandayy @SiddyChats — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) January 20, 2022

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

In particular, netizens are eager to watch Deepika's flawed, real, complex character Alisha who is caught in the middle of her cousin played by Ananya Panday and her cousin's fiance (Siddhant Chaturvedi).

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.