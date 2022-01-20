हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gehraiyaan trailer

Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone as Alisha creates buzz, fans can't keep calm! - See reactions

After Gehraiyaan's trailer dropped, fans couldn't stop obsessing over Deepika Padukone's character 'Alisha' in the Shakun Batra directorial.

Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone as Alisha creates buzz, fans can&#039;t keep calm! - See reactions
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Netizens are going gaga over the exciting trailer of Amazon Prime Original film 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan touches upon human relationships and what lies beneath them.

The story charts the journey of Alisha (Deepika) and Zain (Siddhant), as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Twitterati is quite impressed with the whirlwind of emotions that the trailer blessed them with. They also have high expectations from the lead actors and can't wait to see their stellar performances.

While one netizen wrote, "I've been a fan of @shakunbatra's films. But #GehraiyaanTrailer certainly seems to be 'greyest' representation of flawed characters. Like waves, relationships come crashing on shore. Bracing myself for some wonderful performances by  @SiddyChats, @deepikapadukone & @ananyapandayy", another tweeted, "After this mesmerizing #GehraiyaanTrailer, all I know that Shakun Batra is going to make us go on a rollercoaster of emotions with his different take on relationships!!."

Take a look at their reactions:

 

This will be the first time Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space and fans are excited to see how they liven up the film with their own, individual talents.

In particular, netizens are eager to watch Deepika's flawed, real, complex character Alisha who is caught in the middle of her cousin played by Ananya Panday and her cousin's fiance (Siddhant Chaturvedi).

The beautiful tracks and background score is composed by the musical duo Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. On the other hand, the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022.

