Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone calls Navya Naveli Nanda a 'beauty' as latter's poses in new monochrome pictures!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Wednesday posted some jaw-dropping pictures on her social media account. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Wednesday posted some jaw-dropping pictures on her social media account. 

Sharing two monochromatic pictures on her Instagram account, she captioned it with a steaming cup emoji.

 

In the first picture, Navya can be seen smiling for the shutterbugs while in the second picture she can be seen staring at something. 

While her fans were drooling over her simplicity and beauty, it was Deepika Padukone’s comment which caught everyone’s attention. 

Deepika commented “Beauty!” Navya replied to her comment with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. 

She turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. 

 

