Heropanti 2: Action icon Tiger Shroff learned THIS Indian martial art for film

New Delhi: As soon as the trailer of 'Heropanti 2' was released the audience was stunned to see the incredible action entertainer that Sajid Nadiadwala is about to offer.

Moreover, the makers are ensuring to keep the excitement of the audience elevated by bringing new updates about the films now and then.

Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise 'Heropanti' has given us Tiger Shroff as a new action hero to our industry.

The actor has a separate fan base when it comes to bringing the never-seen-before actions sequences on the big screen. And now, with the sequel of 'Heropanti 2' he is all set to introduce a new form of action to the audience.

According to the sources close tho the project "Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu".

In the upcoming actioner Tiger will be seen justifying that he has no competition when it comes to introducing a new action sequence in his films.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.