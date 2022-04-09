हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

AR Rahman's powerful tweet on 'Goddess Tamil', a cryptic response to Amit Shah's Hindi push comment?

The statement has sparked outrage in several states of the country, including Tamil Nadu.

AR Rahman&#039;s powerful tweet on &#039;Goddess Tamil&#039;, a cryptic response to Amit Shah&#039;s Hindi push comment?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Oscar-winner and one of India's top music directors A R Rahman has tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamilians.

The tweet, which was posted late on Friday, is being seen as a strong response to Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on Hindi being an alternative to English.

Amit Shah had remarked that people from different states should speak in Hindi with each other and that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English.

The statement has sparked outrage in several states of the country, including Tamil Nadu.

Rahman tweeted the poster of a woman holding a staff with the Tamil letter `a` (lazha) on it. Interestingly, the letter is unique to Tamil language. The poster, titled `Thamizhanangu`, also had lines from a poem by revolutionary poet Bharathidasan. The line, "Inba Thamizh Engal Urimai Sempayirukku Vaer" (Delightful Tamil is the root of the staple crop of our rights).

Thousands have liked the tweet that Rahman has put out with several other top writers, actors, journalists retweeting the tweet to voice their support for Rahman's statement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AR RahmanAmit ShahAR Rahman tweetGoddess TamilTamil languageHindi language
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra makes direct appeal to world leaders, urges them to 'stand up' for refugees amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Parliament proceedings started in Pakistan