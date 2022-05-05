New Delhi: Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’ has another handsome hunk in the film that is winning audiences' love and grabbing limelight. Its actor Navneet Malik, who is playing a prominent role as Inaya's (Tara Sutaria’s character) love interest in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film.

Navneet opened up on his experience of working in the action film and shared, "It is a dream come true for me, to be sharing screen space with one of the leading actresses in the industry. Tara is a gem of a person and amazing to work with. Tiger is a really down-to-earth person, and it was great working with him.”

The actor called the film a ‘humbling experience’ and added, “It was terrific to be on set working with everyone. Ahmed Sir, really helped me to make his vision of Inaya’s love interest come true. I am receiving a good response and I am thrilled about that. It was a humbling experience to work with the whole team, and I am super grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working on more projects”.

Navneet is a civil engineer but fell into acting by chance. He first began his career as a model after auditioning for a few projects. He won the Elite Model Look 2014-15 and represented India internationally at the finale in China. He made his Bollywood debut with the film, Love Hostel, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor has a web series and a Bollywood movie in the pipeline, for which the official announcement will be made soon.