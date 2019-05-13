Hoping for U/A certificate: Shahid Kapoor on 'Kabir Singh'

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he is hopeful that his forthcoming film "Kabir Singh" will get a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

Shahid, Kiara Advani and the makers of the film launched the trailer of "Kabir Singh", a remake of the 2017 Telugu film "Arjun Reddy". The film is laced with foul language and shows alcohol and drug abuse.

The film is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Shahid said: "We are hoping to get a U/A certificate. We don't know whether we will get it or not. There is only belief that there is no reason for us not to get the U/A certificate. It is important that today we are able to tell stories honestly without sugar coating.

"I think audiences are mature enough to understand that and censors should give into that. There is nothing in the film which is off-putting. It is an honest depiction and it should be allowed to showcase itself."

The film was earlier clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's "Mental Hai Kya" on June 21, but later the latter film's producer Ekta Kapoor shifted the date to July 26. As a result, "Kabir Singh" will have a solo release.

Shahid has wished Kangana and Rajkummar good luck with their film.

"We announced the release date of the film a year back, and we are very clear that we are coming on this date. We are happy that we had a solo release.

"Now, of course, there was an announcement that they (Ekta Kapoor) chose to shift the dates themselves. I wish them all the best. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are fantastic actors and we're happy that we have a solo release right now."

"Kabir Singh" is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.