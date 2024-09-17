Hrithik Roshan Lauds Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dance Moves In ‘Hatt Jaa Baaju’ Reel

Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently set the dance floor ablaze with a captivating BTS reel featuring his dynamic choreography to the high-energy track ‘Hatt Jaa Baaju’ from his forthcoming film ‘Yudhra.’ The reel, brimming with electrifying dance moves and pulsating energy, quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and drawing praise from fans and celebrities across the board.

One notable admirer of Siddhant’s performance is Bollywood’s revered dance icon, Hrithik Roshan. Known for his exceptional dance prowess and setting benchmarks in the world of dance, Hrithik took to social media to express his appreciation for Siddhant's impressive moves. In his comment, Hrithik wrote, "Amazing work guys," highlighting the outstanding quality of Siddhant's dance routine.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance comes as a precursor to the highly anticipated release of Yudhra, set to hit theaters on September 20. Produced by the acclaimed Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film promises to be a thrilling action-packed spectacle. Alongside Siddhant, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun, each bringing their own unique flair to the film.