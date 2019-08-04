close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 picks up pace at the Box Office-Check collections

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest outing Super 30 is performing amazingly at the Box Office. The film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar has raked in over Rs 134 crores and has continued its magic run.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s Super 30 picks up pace at the Box Office-Check collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest outing Super 30 is performing amazingly at the Box Office. The film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar has raked in over Rs 134 crores and has continued its magic run.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Super30 gathers speed... Biz multiplies on [fourth] Sat... [Week 4] Fri 96 lacs, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 134.71 cr. India biz."

Hrithik's ambitious project has also taken over the international markets.  Sharing the total collections, Adarsh wrote, "#Super30 crosses $ 5 million from the international markets... In 3 weeks... Total till 1 Aug 2019: $ 5.028 million [₹ 35.05 cr]... #USA + #Canada and #UAE + #GCC are major contributors. #Overseas."

The film is based on mathematician Bihar-based Anand Kumar, who helps the economically backward students in achieving their IIT goals.

Hrithik plays the teacher in the film and TV actress Mrunal Thakur also made her debut in the film. The movie also stars Virendra Saxena, Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among others.

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanSuper 30Anand KumarVirendra SaxenaNandish SandhuPankaj TripathiJohnny Lever
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu thanks Anubhav Sinha for making her believe in her choices

Must Watch

PT8M15S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 4th August 2019