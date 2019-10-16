Hrithik Roshan's 'War' crosses lifetime business of 'Kabir Singh'—View Collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film released on October 2 this year and witnessed record-breaking collections of over Rs 50 crores on the opening day.
Ever since it hit the silver screens, the action entertainer has been on a record-breaking spree.
Adding another feather to its cap, 'War' has now surpassed the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh'.
Sharing the news on Twitter, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz.”
#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019
The film also emerged the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019 so far.
Top 5 *highest grossing* #Hindi films - 2019 releases...
1. #War [still running]
2. #KabirSingh
3. #Uri
4. #Bharat
5. #MissionMangal#India biz.
Note: As on 15 Oct 2019.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019
'War' also stars Vaani Kapoor and has been directed by Sidharth Anand. The Yash Raj Films production released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.