Hrithik Roshan's 'War' crosses lifetime business of 'Kabir Singh'—View Collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film released on October 2 this year and witnessed record-breaking collections of over Rs 50 crores on the opening day.

Ever since it hit the silver screens, the action entertainer has been on a record-breaking spree.

Adding another feather to its cap, 'War' has now surpassed the lifetime business of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh'.

Sharing the news on Twitter, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz.”

The film also emerged the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019 so far.

'War' also stars Vaani Kapoor and has been directed by Sidharth Anand. The Yash Raj Films production released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.