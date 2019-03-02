It's a wrap for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat-Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and leggy lass Katrina Kaif's mega project Bharat is all set to hit the screens soon. The shooting of romantic action drama was wrapped up today, director Ali Abbas Zaffar took to Twitter to share the news.

Ali wrote on Twitter, “Film wrap for @Bharat_TheFilm , shoot done , life continues in Edit rooms now, full fledge post production begins . Eid is coming closer ”

Producer of the film Atul Agnihotri also shared a video from the sets of Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif.

Katrina has ditched her straight hair for the film and will be seen flaunting gorgeous curls.

Not much has been revealed about Katrina's role in the film as makers remained tight-lipped about it. Only recently, Salman had shared a still on Instagram featuring him and co-star Katrina looking towards the re-created Wagah border. In the photo, while Salman was all suited up, Katrina was dressed up in a heavy red-maroon saree with a curly hairdo. This will be the first time that the actress will be sporting the ethnic six-yard outfit for a role on the big screen.

Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year with the cast and crew traveling to Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Punjab's Ludhiana.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.