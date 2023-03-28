Jacqueline Fernandez Wraps The First Schedule Of Sonu Sood-Starrer 'Fateh' In Amritsar, Shares Memories

New Delhi: After winning the 'Women of Excellence' award at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, 'Tell it Like a Woman', the sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her next film. It's just been a while since we had seen her spreading the charm of her beauty at the Oscars and now the actress has wrapped the first schedule of her next film 'Fateh' in Amritsar and seems like she had a great time with the team in the city.

As Jacqueline was shooting in Amritsar for her next film Fateh, she brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans. From receiving a sketch of herself from a fan to enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food, the actress dropped some really amazing pictures on her social media encapsulating her best shooting days in Amritsar. She further jotted down the caption, "Thank you Amritsar #fateh"

Jacqueline was truly having the best of her time while shooting for Fateh in Amritsar. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with her co-star Sonu Sood.

Apart from ‘Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline also has 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.