NewsEntertainmentMovies
JUGJUGG JEEYO BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

JugJugg Jeeyo Box office collections: Varun Dhawan starrer earns Rs 9.28 cr, fails to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

JugJugg Jeeyo Day 1 Box Office collections: Karan Johar's family drama opened in theatres on Friday, June 24, 2022, and has minted Rs 9.28 cr on its day 1 at the Box Office.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

JugJugg Jeeyo Box office collections: Varun Dhawan starrer earns Rs 9.28 cr, fails to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

New Delhi: Dharma productions latest outing JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli hit the screens on Friday, June 24, 2022. The family entertained has minted Rs 9.28 cr on its day 1 at the Box Office.

JugJugg Jeeyo Day 1 vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This multistarrer project did win hearts and managed to garner positive reviews online. However, the film has failed to break the to Day 1 collections of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which earned Rs 14.11 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has maintained the lead at the box office this year despite facing tough competition from big-budget outings. The horror-comedy clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad at the ticket counters and is going strong theatrically as well as remaining on top in the OTT game.

JugJugg Jeeyo has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions along with Viacom18 Studios. 

 

JugJugg Jeeyo Box office collectionsJugJugg Jeeyo Day 1 Box office collectionsJugJugg Jeeyo collectionsFriday Box Office Report Jug Jugg JeeyoVarun DhawanKiara AdvaniKartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath