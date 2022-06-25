New Delhi: Dharma productions latest outing JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli hit the screens on Friday, June 24, 2022. The family entertained has minted Rs 9.28 cr on its day 1 at the Box Office.

JugJugg Jeeyo Day 1 vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

This multistarrer project did win hearts and managed to garner positive reviews online. However, the film has failed to break the to Day 1 collections of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which earned Rs 14.11 crore.

#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. India biz. pic.twitter.com/s847CVA9PJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has maintained the lead at the box office this year despite facing tough competition from big-budget outings. The horror-comedy clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad at the ticket counters and is going strong theatrically as well as remaining on top in the OTT game.

JugJugg Jeeyo has been directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions along with Viacom18 Studios.