Kangana Ranaut begins pre-production for Emergency’s next schedule- SEE PIC

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, started the pre-production for the next schedule of her upcoming biographical flick `Emergency`. The `Dhakkad` actor took to her Instagram story and posted a picture where she can be seen sitting in her office with her team as they worked on the film`s pre-production. She captioned the image, "Pre-production for next schedule begins #emergency. @manikarnikafilms #officevibes."

Previously, Kangana wrapped the Delhi schedule of `Emergency` last month. She announced it via an Instagram story. She shared a video, in which one of her team members said, "It`s a Delhi schedule wrap."

`Emergency` marks Kangana Ranaut`s first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Kangana is one such actress who never shies away from speaking her mind. Recently, the actress went vocal for local as she flaunted Rs 600 saree. Sharing the story, Kangana wrote, “This sari I bought from Kolkata for 600 rupees…style is not slave to international brands, be an ultra nationalist, promote your own…every action of yours must benefit this nation..you buy local it feeds many families…Vocal for local. Jai Hind.”

Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Apart from `Emergency`, the `Queen` actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara`s `Tejas` in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.