NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, headed to Delhi for the recce of her upcoming political dram 'Emergency'. She was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a beautiful saree. She accessorised her airport outfit with a pearl necklace.

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will not only act as the lead in the film 'Emergency' but she will also direct and produce it. The is Kangana's second film as a director. Earlier, she wore the director's hat for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

The actress revealed that the project will be penned by Ritesh Shah, who has films like 'Pink', 'Kahaani', 'Kahaani 2', 'D-Day', 'Rocky Handsome' among others to his credit. He has also written Kangana's another film 'Dhaakad'.

In an earlier statement, Kangana Ranaut had clarified that Emergency is not a biopic, but a political drama. She had said, “It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India.”

Apart from Indira Gandhi's biopic 'Emergency', Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. She will be seen in 'Tejas' in the role of an Air Force pilot.

