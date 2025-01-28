Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ Redefines Cinema With Purpose And Passion, Says 'My Film Speaks For Itself'

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless personality and groundbreaking performances, has once again proven her mettle with her latest film, Emergency. Post-release, Kangana shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey with the film, offering a glimpse into the challenges and convictions that shaped its creation.

Speaking about her dedication to Emergency, Kangana remarked, “It should be very clear from my work that if I have criticized people or pointed out issues in the film industry for making atrocious films or objectifying women, then I walk the talk. It’s not just about walking the talk, I can make a fine film.”

Her words underline her resolve to bring substance and authenticity to the screen. Kangana emphasized her ability to portray characters with dignity and grace, demonstrating her talent for making films that resonate on a global scale. She added, “I can show an elderly woman with grace and dignity. I can also make a world-class film in that language. So, I walk the talk. That is what I deserve.”

Artistic Integrity Above All

Kangana’s journey with Emergency is not just about storytelling—it’s about setting an example of artistic integrity. She declared that her work aligns with her principles, making it evident that her films are a reflection of her values. “If I gain anything from this film, it will be because I walk the talk. My actions and craft will always speak louder than words,” she shared.

Her words highlight the challenges she faced in breaking stereotypes and crafting a narrative that stays true to her vision. For Kangana, Emergency is not just a film; it’s a statement—a bold step towards redefining cinema.

A Testament to Resilience and Creativity

Kangana concluded with a powerful sentiment: “There is nothing more to say. My film speaks for itself, and elaborating more on this is just a waste of time. There is no need for it.”

With Emergency, Kangana Ranaut once again proves why she remains one of Bollywood’s most influential stars. Her dedication to pushing boundaries and creating purposeful cinema cements her status as a trailblazer, both as an artist and as a visionary.