Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Deepika Padukone’s 'Gehraiyaan', compares it to pornography

'Bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it,' writes Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Deepika Padukone’s &#039;Gehraiyaan&#039;, compares it to pornography

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, has apparently taken a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone’s recently released film ‘Gehraiyaan’. Kangana compared the recently released film to ‘pornography’ and said it lacked ‘depth’ (which indeed is the meaning of the film’s title).

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (February 13), the ‘Queen’ actor wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance...in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don`t sell trash pls...bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it ...it`s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai".

Along with it, she shared a video clip from the 1965 film ‘Himalay Ki God Mein’.

Meanwhile, other actors such as Yami Gautam and Sanya Malhotra have showered praises for ‘Gehraiyaan’ on social media.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie explores the complex subject of infidelity.

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

