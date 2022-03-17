Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut: Co-star Vijay Sharma is 'really excited' to share screen space with her!

New Delhi: Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for in 2022. With an already impressive lineup in place, the super talented star recently announced a new project with Sujoy Ghosh where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about the same, Vijay says, "I am so excited this announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it because not only is the script so amazing but also the kind of team I get to work with. Starting with Sujoy Ghosh, having him as your director is an honour in itself and then to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan is really exciting."

He adds, "I have admired her work for a long time and I'm definitely really looking forward to this journey together. And, Jaideep and I have been long time buddies so I'm really glad we finally get to come on board together too."

The actor took to his social media to share a screenshot of his first text from Sujoy Ghosh which read "bijoy?this is sujoy. are u in rangoon? then please do teliphoon." and an adorable photo of them together as he captioned it, "This is the first text I received from Sujoy sir. It brought such a big smile on my face. How can you not want to work with anyone who is this awesome

This was sept. We met in dec and work started on this new film. Excited!

#learnfromthebest

P.S. no I wasn’t in Rangoon. I was on a long sched in Varanasi which he knew"

The actor's list of upcoming projects includes 'Darlings' opposite Alia Bhatt, 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the web series, 'Fallen' alongside Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project by Sumit Saxena along with the next with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh.