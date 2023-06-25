Karisma Kapoor Turns 50: Top 5 Films Of The Versatile Actress One Must Watch

New Delhi: Karisma Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the industry. She has done some amazing films and has won the title of being a versatile actor by her fans. She went on to deliver memorable performances in various genres, including romantic dramas, comedies, and cult classics.

Karisma's talent, striking looks, and remarkable dancing skills have contributed to her success in the Hindi film industry. She hails from the renowned Kapoor family, known for their contributions to Indian cinema, and she has upheld the family legacy with her own achievements. As the actor turns 505, let's revisit her versatile acting roles.

Biwi No. 1

'Biwi No. 1' was a comedy-drama film in which she effortlessly transitioned between emotional scenes and comedic moments. Karisma played the role of Pooja, the loving and devoted wife. Her performance showcased her ability to portray a strong and resilient woman who is faced with challenges in her marital life. She brought depth and emotion to the character, capturing the audience's empathy as she navigated through the complexities of her relationship.

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

In 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', Karisma's portrayal of an overly protected girl who seeks adventure and romance is endearing. Her character's transformation and liberation through fashion were celebrated, and she seamlessly transitioned into a David Dhawan-style heroine while maintaining her acting prowess.

Fiza

Karisma delivered a remarkable performance in 'Fiza'. Her portrayal of a woman wronged by the system, while also displaying protectiveness towards her family, showcased her ability to portray complex emotions. The role required her to balance strength, grace, and a yearning for a life that others her age easily enjoy.

Raja Hindustani

Karisma's portrayal of Aarti in 'Raja Hindustani,' a poor girl who falls in love with a wealthy man, captivated audiences. Her transformation from a timid girl to a strong-willed and determined character displayed her versatility and acting range.

Dil To Pagal Hai

In 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' Karisma Kapoor played the role of Nisha, a supportive friend who experiences unrequited love. Her performance added depth to the story, and she showcased her ability to bring out both emotional and light-hearted moments on screen.

Karisma's performances in these roles earned her accolades and demonstrated her ability to portray diverse characters with conviction. Her talent, coupled with her glamorous persona, made her a beloved actor in the Indian film industry.