Kartik Aaryan Delivers Career's Best Performance With 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

New Delhi: Young superstar Kartik Aaryan is busy creating waves with his emotional banger of a film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The film marked his third-highest opening and it has become his highest opening in the UAE. Although his success at the Box Office and unrivalled fandom are apparent, it is his outstanding performance in the film that actually distinguishes him from the others.

Kartik Aaryan has only demonstrated his versatility with his most recent films, and as Sattu from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', he has completely stunned the audience in a field that is frequently criticised for its lack of variety. His performance was praised by the public and critics as the best of his career, he makes you laugh with him as well as cry with him in the run of the movie. Upon bashing a character in the movie with a chappal, the theatre saw audiences cheering and roaring in excitement for him.

Talking about Kartik's performance in an interview with a leading daily, the director of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Sameer Vidwans said, "I don't think words can justify what an amazing job Kartik has done in the film. He is a director's delight. His charm, energy and dedication are next level. His unique style of acting, innocence and vulnerability has added a lot to the character. Sattu ke liye jo innocence aur pure energy chahiye, woh Kartik me hai. He lived the character - har chhote-chhote moment se leke bade scenes tak. Mujhe nahin lagta aur koi bhi actor Sattu play kar sakta tha, jaise Kartik ne kiya hai. He deserves all the love, appreciation and applause he is getting."

Kartik's portrayal of the new-age romantic hero is adored by all. His character, Sattu acts as the support to his woman who is encouraged by him to be the hero of her own story and fight for herself. Sattu is helping in establishing new standards for men as women on the internet are raving about their men to Be Like Sattu.

Unquestionably 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is growing by the day and with positive word of mouth, higher growth for the film is expected. Kartik has delivered an admirable performance and he shows off both his development as an actor and his capabilities to engage with viewers on a deeper level.