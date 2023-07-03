Tripti Dimri Looks Sexy In Sheer Backless Dress On Rainy Night In Mumbai, Parties With Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar

New Delhi: 'Bulbul' actor Tripti Dimri was recently in the news after reports of her break-up with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma started doing the rounds on the internet. It all started after netizens noticed that the duo has unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, neither Tripti nor Karnesh confirmed or denied the reports.

On Sunday evening, Tripti was captured by the paparazzi stepping out for a late-night party in Mumbai. Tripti stunned everyone with her sizzling look s she donned a sheer green strappy backless outfit on a rainy evening. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress was sporting big smiles as she posed for the cameras. She later joined Vicky Kaushal and other stars, as they celebrated the wrap of their upcoming film. Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted arriving at the wrap-up bash along with Kim Sharma. They posed together for paparazzi before joining Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many other celebs inside the party venue. Karan and Kim also left the bash together.

TRIPTI DIMRI STUNS IN SEE-THROUGH DRESS

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri along with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in a romantic-comedy, which is reportedly titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. The team, along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs assembled under one roof for the wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is slated for release on August 25, 2023.

TRIPTI DIMRI-KARNESH SSHARMA'S RELATIONSHIP

Tripti had earlier acted in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was backed by Karnesh under his banner. She recently starred in 'Qala' which was also produced under Clean Slate Filmz, and even received praise from Anushka. Both Tripti and Karnesh have been linked to each other several times in the past. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship with each other.

Speaking of the film, Karan Johar's untitled production venture starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is presented by Prime Video in association with Johar's Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps. The team started filming for the movie in March last year. While it has not been announced officially, the film is reportedly titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.

Talking about Tripti, she will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.