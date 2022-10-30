Katrina Kaif hits fours and sixes to Harbhajan Singh while promoting ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan and Siddhant- Watch

New Delhi: The star cast of Phone Bhoot comprising of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are leaving no stone unturned for the film promotions. Now as the T20 cricket World Cup is going on, the cast met Harbhajan Singh on the sets of Star Sports. The actors also played cricket with Harbhajan Singh and other hosts on the sets.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh can be seen on the bowling side while Katrina has taken up the bat. The actress can be seen hitting fours and sixes while ghostbusters Ishaan and Siddhant took up the fielding. Seeing the video, it seems that the actress truly had fun while playing cricket with ‘turnbanator’.

Watch the video here

Check out this fun video of #KatrinaKaif playing cricket with #HarbhajanSingh at the star sports office today #PhoneBhoot @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/NRgV5EJbxg — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 30, 2022

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2022. The film will clash at the box office with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi`s `Double XL`.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan`s next `Merry Christmas` opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in `Jee Le Zaraa` co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, has collaborated with Tara Sutaria for an upcoming project titled ‘Nature 4 Nature’, the details of which will be revealed later. Siddhant will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.