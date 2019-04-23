close

Bharat

Katrina Kaif's dialogue from 'Bharat' invites a meme fest on Twitter

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Katrina Kaif&#039;s dialogue from &#039;Bharat&#039; invites a meme fest on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' trailer was unveiled recently. As soon as the lead actor dropped the link of his much-hyped trailer, Twitter was abuzz with memes and jokes based on one of the dialogues uttered by Kat in the movie.

Check out the best ones here:

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. The trailer shows Sallu Bhai in different timezones and avatars. It is full of huge extravagant sets, starry presence by Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh amongst others form the supporting cast.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well.

Are you ready to watch 'Bharat' this Eid?

 

 

 

 

