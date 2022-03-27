KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt indulge in bloodbath, Raveena Tandon stuns as Ramika Sen, watch

MUMBAI: The long wait is finally over as the makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2', on Sunday (March 27) unveiled the official trailer of the film, which stars none other than south actor Yash. The addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj to the cast of 'Chapter 2' had raised the expectation of the fans as they eagerly wait for the film to arrive on the big screen.

The high-octane trailer of Prashanth Neel's directorial follows Rocky's (Yash) journey to the throne as comes face-to-face with his biggest rival, Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt). The visuals in 'KGF 2' trailer are impressive, with the focus on violence.

'KGF 2' revolves around the turf war between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera. After the death of Garuda, Adheera returns to reclaim his KGF mines. However, Yash, who has grown to become one of the biggest and most-wanted criminal of the country, is in no mood to acquiesced. The trailer shows Rocky promising his mother in his childhood to win her all the gold in the world. And he doesn't seem to be giving up until his last breath.

Raveena made a strong appearance in the trailer as a political leader Ramika Sen. The clip shows Ramika not in a mood to tolerate, as she says 'Ghus ke maarenge'.

It would be interesting to see who wins the war at the end.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written by Prashanth Neel only.

The first part came out in 2018 and was a blockbuster. Also, the film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

