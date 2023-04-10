Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Bowls Fans With Kickass Action, Romance - Watch

topStoriesenglish2593471
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 07:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In January, Salman Khan introduced the audience to the world of his Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, by unveiling a teaser of the film. Ever since then, there has been intrigue among the cinema-going audience about the theatrical trailer of this family entertainer. And finally, on April 10, Salman Khan has launched the action-packed trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Within minutes of going live, the trailer has become the talk of the town as the bhai of masses and jaan of families is returning to the big screen with an action-packed family entertainer.

The trailer starts off by introducing the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan. 

The romance between Salman and his leading lady, Pooja Hegde has a simplistic vibe, which comes across as a breeze of fresh air which soon rummages into the most face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-Hitting action entertainer you will ever experience. 

Watch the Trailer here:

 

The three minutes plus trailer has everything that one expects of a commercial Hindi Film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer has glimpses of family emotions, comedy, romance, drama, music and of course, action. It rides on Salman Khan’s shoulders who has mastered the art of slaying it in the multi-genre format. 

The visuals are stunning with lots of colour, and the world of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan seems like a perfect Eidi for all the families from Salman Khan. Cherry on top that elevates the trailer further are the familiar tunes from the film’s album, which has already become a chartbuster. 

The entire ensemble cast just adds on to the flavour of the trailer as every character seems to be having a unique trait which the audience would explore on the big screen this Eid – April 21, 2023. With the trailer hitting the digital world, the countdown for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has begun.

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

