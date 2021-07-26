हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon delivers ‘Mimi’ 4 days before its release date, Pankaj Tripathi tells why!

Good news for all the  fans of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. The makers of their upcoming film Mimi have released the venture four days before its release date. Yes, you read that right!

Kriti Sanon delivers ‘Mimi’ 4 days before its release date, Pankaj Tripathi tells why!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Good news for all the  fans of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. The makers of their upcoming film Mimi have released the venture four days before its release date. Yes, you read that right!

Mimi which was supposed to release on July 30 has now been streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. 

The news featuring Pankaj in the video was shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle. Well, it’s a win-win situation for all as the makers have decided to release it early as a gift to producer Dinesh Vijan and lead actress Kriti on the occasion of their birthdays.

He wrote, "'MIMI' STREAMING ON NETFLIX & JIO CINEMA... #PankajTripathi and Team #Mimi bowl a googly at #KritiSanon... The birthday girl's film is now streaming on #JioCinema and #Netflix. #DineshVijan #JioStudios #LaxmanUtekar.."

 

Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we. 
MIMI IS NOW STREAMING! 
#MimiOnNetflix..”

 

For the unversed, Mimi tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles, and is now streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti SanonPankaj TripathiMimi filmEarly ReleaseTaran AdarshDinesh Vijanbirthday gifts
Next
Story

Raj Kundra pornography case: Mumbai Crime Branch seizes his bank accounts in Kanpur

Must Watch

PT1M59S

National War Memorial: Know the history and significance