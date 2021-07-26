Kriti Sanon delivers ‘Mimi’ 4 days before its release date, Pankaj Tripathi tells why!

New Delhi: Good news for all the fans of Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. The makers of their upcoming film Mimi have released the venture four days before its release date. Yes, you read that right!

Mimi which was supposed to release on July 30 has now been streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

The news featuring Pankaj in the video was shared by film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle. Well, it’s a win-win situation for all as the makers have decided to release it early as a gift to producer Dinesh Vijan and lead actress Kriti on the occasion of their birthdays.

He wrote, "'MIMI' STREAMING ON NETFLIX & JIO CINEMA... #PankajTripathi and Team #Mimi bowl a googly at #KritiSanon... The birthday girl's film is now streaming on #JioCinema and #Netflix. #DineshVijan #JioStudios #LaxmanUtekar.."

Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we. MIMI IS NOW STREAMING! #MimiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ogi7R315NM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 26, 2021

For the unversed, Mimi tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles, and is now streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix.