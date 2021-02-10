Kriti Sanon turns a biker babe in 'Ganapath', joins 'Heropanti' co-star Tiger Shroff - First pic out!

New Delhi: After sharing a perfect tease of the leading lady in 'Ganapath' a day back, the big reveal is finally here! The Vikas Bahl directorial that promises to be a genre-defying, dystopian, massive, action thriller has found its female lead in Kriti Sanon.

The makers of 'Ganapath' are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their big-budget, action blockbuster is the most eagerly awaited film of 2022.

Recently, they announced the film with a viral motion poster that heralded Tiger Shroff as the action star with a global appeal. Kriti Sanon's biker babe look has been unveiled in the 'Ganapath' poster launch that shows the actress in a never-seen-before sensational action avatar. This will be the second film that Kriti and Tiger will be doing together after their debut film, 'Heropanti.'

"I’m thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character", Kriti Sanon said.

Director Vikas Bahl added, “Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”

The film will go on the floors soon and pre-production work has already begun.

"We are very excited to have Kriti aboard as our leading lady. With Tiger and Kriti together, the screen is likely to catch the right kind of fire. Mark my words she is going to blow everyone's mind in her new action avatar!", Producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production 'Ganapath'. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Set to release in 2022.