हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ganapath

Kriti Sanon turns a biker babe in 'Ganapath', joins 'Heropanti' co-star Tiger Shroff - First pic out!

The makers of 'Ganapath' are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their big-budget, action blockbuster is the most eagerly awaited film of 2022. Recently, they announced the film with a viral motion poster that heralded Tiger Shroff as the action star with a global appeal. 

Kriti Sanon turns a biker babe in &#039;Ganapath&#039;, joins &#039;Heropanti&#039; co-star Tiger Shroff - First pic out!

New Delhi: After sharing a perfect tease of the leading lady in 'Ganapath' a day back, the big reveal is finally here! The Vikas Bahl directorial that promises to be a genre-defying, dystopian, massive, action thriller has found its female lead in Kriti Sanon. 

The makers of 'Ganapath' are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their big-budget, action blockbuster is the most eagerly awaited film of 2022. 

Recently, they announced the film with a viral motion poster that heralded Tiger Shroff as the action star with a global appeal. Kriti Sanon's biker babe look has been unveiled in the 'Ganapath' poster launch that shows the actress in a never-seen-before sensational action avatar. This will be the second film that Kriti and Tiger will be doing together after their debut film, 'Heropanti.'

"I’m thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character", Kriti Sanon said. 

Director Vikas Bahl added, “Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”

The film will go on the floors soon and pre-production work has already begun.

"We are very excited to have Kriti aboard as our leading lady. With Tiger and Kriti together, the screen is likely to catch the right kind of fire. Mark my words she is going to blow everyone's mind in her new action avatar!", Producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production 'Ganapath'. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Set to release in 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GanapathKriti SanonTiger ShroffHeropantiGanapath actressKriti Sanon picsGanapath poster
Next
Story

Movie marathon on Valentine's Day? From Titanic to Pretty Woman - Top 10 romantic films on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Hear out their pain, whose people are missing!