हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ganapath teaser

Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his mysterious leading lady in 'Ganapath' - Watch and guess who?

The teaser of 'Ganapath' shared by the action dynamo shows his mysterious co-star's back in a silhouette. The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady. 

Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his mysterious leading lady in &#039;Ganapath&#039; - Watch and guess who?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co's big-ticket blockbuster 'Ganapath' is making the right kind of noise on social media.

The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady

This morning, Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, "Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi", which took the fans and media by surprise.

The teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big-screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Watch Ganapath teaser here:

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger's co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal. Can you guess who is the female lead in 'Ganapath'?

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production 'Ganapath'. The actioner is directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, 'Ganapath' is set to release in 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ganapath teaserTiger ShroffTiger Shroff videoGanapathDisha Patani
Next
Story

Kriti Sanon unveils her new avatar for film ‘Bachchan Pandey’, see pic
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Exclusive on Uttarakhand Tragedy: Tapovan Tunnel से Zee News Ground Report