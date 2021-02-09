Tiger Shroff drops a sneak peek of his mysterious leading lady in 'Ganapath' - Watch and guess who?

New Delhi: The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co's big-ticket blockbuster 'Ganapath' is making the right kind of noise on social media.

The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady.

This morning, Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, "Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi", which took the fans and media by surprise.

The teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big-screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Watch Ganapath teaser here:

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger's co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal. Can you guess who is the female lead in 'Ganapath'?

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production 'Ganapath'. The actioner is directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, 'Ganapath' is set to release in 2022.