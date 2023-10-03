Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Spotted Together Amid Break-Up Rumours, Actress Hits Him With Elbow - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who were recently surrounded by break-up rumours, were on Monday snapped together at an event. The two attended the Tennis Premier League season 5 players’ auction in Mumbai. The event was attended by several other celebrities.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Arjun and Malaika Arora were seen posing together along with actress Sonali Bendre and former Tennis player Sania Mirza.

The viral video begins with Arjun entering the frame to pose with the stars when somebody asks Sania to change her position. She flips her place with Malaika following which Arjun stands behind his ladylove and taunts paparazzi. "Pata hai tum logo ke liye yeh photo accha hai." Upon hearing this, Malaika hits Arjun with her elbow. The video is likely to make their fans elated.

Watch the video here:

Last month, rumours emerged on the internet that Malaika and Arjun, who have been together since five years, have allegedly broken up. At the same time, a Reddit user claimed that Malaika unfollowed several members of Arjun Kapoor's family on Instagram. The actress-dancer stoppd following Arjun's sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram. Arjun's father Boney Kapoor and the actor's uncle Anil Kapoor also reportedly lost the diva's Instagram following. However, the diva continues to follow Arjun Kapoor, his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and uncle Sanjay Kapoor on IG.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika's Break-Up Rumour

Speculations about the break-up between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first surfaced on the internet after the 'Panipat' actor took on a solo trip and shared a photo with a witty caption. He captioned the post as: "Life is short, make your weekends long..." Arjun's post made netizens wonder if things have gone astray between the hottest-looking duo in Bollywood. Moreover, Malaika has lately been spotted making solo appearances at all late-night parties and events.

Malaika Arora-Ajrun Kapoor Relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years. The couple first made it official in 2019 and shelled out major couple goals for their fans. The two first made a joint appearance when they attended the Lakme Fashion Week and sat next to each other. They also walked hand-in-hand during an episode of India's Got Talent in 2019.

On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Arjun, in which the two of them can be seen holding hands. In her post, Malaika referred to Arjun as "crazy, insanely funny" and "amazing" as she wrote, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always."

Last year, Malaika and Arjun went on a vacation to Berlin Salzburg, and Frankfurt and they were also accompanied by Boney Kapoor. The couple's stunning pictures amidst beautiful surroundings had left everyone in awe.

Malaika was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and announced their separation in 2016. They were granted a divorce in May 2017. They co-parent a son, Arhaan Khan.