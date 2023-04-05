Lootcase To Kanjoos Makhichoos: Times Kunal Kemmu Made Us All Laugh With His Performances

New Delhi: Kunal Kemmu is a versatile actor who is loved by the audience especially for the comic characters that he has played on screen. His recent family comedy drama ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ has been receiving great response from the audiences as it crossed 150 MN+ watch minutes in just a week after its release. Not just that it is also trending at number 1 on ZEE5. Kunal can be seen playing the role of a lower middle-class person named Jamna prasad Pandey who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His family is fed up with his penny-pinching habits and his weird but logical antics of saving money; he makes sure to make us laugh!

Let’s have a look at 5 times when Kunal Kemmu made us laugh with his performances:

1. Kanjoos Makhichoos [ZEE5]

Starring Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta and the late Raju Srivastav, the film revolves around Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Khemu) who is infamous in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh as a miser. His parents, wife, and son are fed up with his penny-pinching habits. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father’s longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra. But what happens when he fulfills his father’s wish, but his happiness is short lived as a natural calamity strikes and he is informed that his parents are missing. He gets cheated by the government when he receives the compensation money. What happens next are a serious of events that will take you by surprise. Stream KanjoosMakhichoos on ZEE5 and get ready to laugh out loud as Kunal Kemmu entertains us with his pitch perfect dialogue delivery and accent!

2. Go Goa Gone [ZEE5]

While in Goa, three friends decide to visit an isolated island for a rave party. But the next morning they find themselves not only stranded but also surrounded and hunted by flesh-eating zombies. Kunal Kemmu entertains us with his character Kartik and his crazy antics!

3. Lootcase [Disney+ Hotstar]

In Lootcase, Kunal Kemmu plays the part of Nandu Kumar, a middle-class man whose life changes once he finds a suitcase full of cash. Rasika Dugal plays Nandu Kumar's wife in the Rajesh Krishnan-directed movie alongside Ranvir Shorey as a policeman, Gajraj Rao as a politician, and Vijay Raaz as a thug.

4. Golmaal 3 [Amazon Prime Video]

Cupid strikes again when Pritam, a single father, comes across his college sweetheart, Geeta, in Goa. However, when their respective children go at war with each other, the two find it difficult to reunite. Kunal Kemmu plays the role of Laxman who stays with his brothers Madhav and Lucky and father Pritam. He earns his livelihood through cheating people along with his brothers Madhav and Lucky. He is extremely funny with his witty lines and his character promises to make you laugh!

5. Guddu Ki Gun [Amazon Prime Video]

A flirtatious salesman [played by Kunal Kemmu] finds himself in a quandary when a young woman's angry grandfather casts a spell on him after he dumps her. To lift the curse, the young man must find true love and prove he can remain faithful to his new lover. Kunal Kemmu can be seen in a completely different avatar in this comedy film.