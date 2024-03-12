Loved 'Shaitaan'? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Adhura; Watch These Spine-Chilling Horror Series, Films

New Delhi: After the spine-chilling success of "Shaitaan," a remake of the Gujarati film "Vash," starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, horror enthusiasts are in for a treat. The film centers around a family who invites a stranger into their farmhouse, only to have him mysteriously control their teenage daughter, leading her to perform bizarre and life-threatening acts. As the family unravels the stranger's dark secret, they must find a way to escape his twisted game.

If you were enthralled by the supernatural thrills of "Shaitaan," prepare for more spine-tingling experiences. Here’s a list of must-watch horror series and films on OTT, featuring bone-chilling tales of the paranormal and suspenseful narratives that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So, grab your popcorn and brace yourself for a thrilling journey into the dark and mysterious realms of horror.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Sink your teeth into Tooth Pari: When Love Bites on Netflix, a gripping blend of romance and supernatural horror. Join Rumi, a rebellious vampire, and her clan as they navigate a pact with a human protector, Adi Deb, keeping them from the human realm. But when their ancient enemy, the Cutmundus, threatens their existence, tensions escalate. With a stellar cast including Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala, this series promises thrills, twists, and a hauntingly unique storyline. Don't miss the blood-pumping drama that unfolds in the shadows.

Dark Destinations Season 2

Explore the eerie and mysterious in "Dark Destinations Season 2" on Watcho, a thrilling paranormal investigation of India's most haunted places. Directed and conceptualised by Jay Alani, who also stars alongside Vishal Singh, Siddharth Chaudhary, and Shakti Dutta, this series is a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. Join the team as they delve into the supernatural, offering spine-chilling content that will leave you on the edge of your seat. If you're a fan of the macabre and the unknown, "Dark Destinations Season 2" is the perfect choice for a thrilling viewing experience. Tune in to Watcho to explore these dark and haunting locations.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Experience the chilling hilarity of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" on Netflix, a must-watch horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee. Starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, this standalone sequel promises a rollercoaster of laughter and scares. Follow Ruhaan Randhawa as he impersonates a fake psychic to confront the vengeful spirit of Manjulika, determined to seek revenge on the Thakur family. With a blend of humour and horror, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is a thrilling ride that will keep you entertained from start to finish.

Adhura

Embark on a thrilling journey with "Adhura" on Prime Video, a spine-tingling horror series starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal, and Sahil Salathia. As strange events unfold at Nilgiri Valley School, newcomer Vedant and ex-student Adhiraj become entangled in a web of terror. During a reunion of the class of 2007, Vedant's presence triggers unearthly occurrences and exposes sinister secrets. Accusations of murder swirl, casting suspicion on Vedant and forcing Adhiraj to confront his past. With suspense escalating and danger lurking, "Adhura" delivers a gripping tale of mystery and retribution. Catch the chilling twists and turns that will keep you hooked until the end.

Chhorii

Experience the spine-chilling tale of "Chhorii" on Prime Video, a must-watch horror film featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha. This remake of the acclaimed Marathi film "Lapachhapi" (2017) follows Sakhshi, a pregnant woman, and her husband Hemant as they seek shelter in a secluded house near a sugarcane field. However, they soon discover that the field is haunted by paranormal threats. With Nushrratt Bharuccha delivering a powerful performance, "Chhorii " is a gripping horror drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Ankahi Ansuni

Discover the chilling mystery of "Ankahi Ansuni '' on Disney+Hotstar, featuring Veebha Anand, Paresh Pahuja, and Swati Rajput. Maya, an enigmatic observer, stumbles upon the eerie secrets of "The Chronicles of Ankahee Ansuni" in an ancient cottage. As she delves deeper into its stories, Maya becomes the village's storyteller, revealing that some tales are felt in the heart, not just heard. Unravel the captivating mysteries alongside Maya and uncover the hidden truths lurking in the shadows. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the haunting world of "Ankahi Ansuni."