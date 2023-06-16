Man Attacked For Allegedly Sitting In Lord Hanuman Seat In Theatre Running Prabhas' Adipurush

New Delhi: A video claiming that a man was allegedly beaten up for allegedly sitting in a seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman at a theatre in Hyderabad during Adipurush screening has surfaced on the internet. The incident reportedly happened at Hyderabad where the man was attacked and hurdled abuses as he took the 'Hanuman seat' at the theatre. The incidents seems to have taken place during one of the first shows of Adipurush.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning. (Audio muted due to abusive words)."

HANUMAN SEAT IN THEATRES RUNNING 'ADIPURUSH'

A seat bedecked with flowers and a picture of Lord Hanuman, another wrapped in saffron with a garland framing a photograph of the god and the words 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi. That is how it was in many theatres across the country as crowds streamed in to watch 'Adipurush', a retelling of the Ramayana. Some were seen offering prayers, others pausing for a moment and there were, of course, those clicking mandatory selfies of the unusual sight before they settled down to watch the film. There were also incense sticks and coconuts seen in videos from some cinema halls.

It is to be noted that this isn't the first incident of a man being thrshed by the crowd in connection with 'Adirpurush'. Earlier in the day, another man was beaten up by a crowd after he gave negative reviews to the Om Raut-directorial. A video of the incident had surfaced on the internet and left viewers shocked.

Recently, during the trailer launch event of 'Adipurush', director Om Raut announced the producers and distributors to dedicate a seat in every theatre to Lord Hanuman for 'Adipurush'. He said, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."

PRABHAS-KRITI SANON STARRER MADE AT BUDGET OF RS 500 CRORE

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, released globally on June 16, 2023. 'Adipurush' is an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

For weeks, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The fervour surrounding Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram reached such heights that fans even dedicated a colossal cutout of the actor outside Sudershan Theatre in Hyderabad. Prabhas, who has enthralled audiences with his exceptional performances in past blockbusters, is bringing the epic character of Lord Ram to life on the silver screen. Kriti Sanon is playing Sita while Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of Ravan.