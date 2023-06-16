Viral Video: 'Hanuman Ji Watching Adipurush' - Fans Excited As Prabhas-Starrer Hit Theatres

The much-anticipated 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan released on Friday morning. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and even before hitting the theatres, the film - which is based on the epic Ramayana - has been in the news, be it for controversies or news about the unfortunate leaking of the movie online. But as the film opened in theatres, fans gathered in large numbers to watch the movie. While several videos from the film screenings were shared online, one that went viral showed a monkey at a film premiere of Adipurush.

In the video, a monkey can be seen at a film screening while the audience can be seen shouting 'Jai Shree Ram'. Many netizens said that it seems like Hanuman Ji has himself come to bless the film. Earlier, in a statement, the movie makers said that lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited, and respecting this belief, every theatre screening the film was requested to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it.

A Special Guest At 'Adipurush' Screening



'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, released globally on June 16, 2023. 'Adipurush' is an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film's music is composed by Ajay–Atul. Adipurush is budgeted at Rs 500 crore making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

For weeks, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The fervour surrounding Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram reached such heights that fans even dedicated a colossal cutout of the actor outside Sudershan Theatre in Hyderabad. Prabhas, who has enthralled audiences with his exceptional performances in past blockbusters, is bringing the epic character of Lord Ram to life on the silver screen. Kriti Sanon is playing Sita while Saif Ali Khan is portraying the role of Ravan.