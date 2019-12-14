Mardaani 2 Day 1 Box Office Collections: Rani Mukerji starrer opens on a dismal note

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has opened on a dismal note despite rave reviews. The film that clashed with Jumanji and Mardaani 2 at the Box Office managed to earn Rs 3.80 crore on the first day of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, " “#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in the morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.80 cr. #India biz.”

Mardaani starring Rani in the lead touched upon the subject of human trafficking. The crime thriller released back in 2014 and its sequel, 'Mardaani 2' released on December 16.

'Mardaani 2' is helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj films.

Rani was last seen in 'Hichki' in which she played the role of a school teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome. The film received critical acclaim and was lauded by the audience as well.