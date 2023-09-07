trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659209
MISSION RANIGANJ

'Mission Raniganj' Teaser: Makers Unleash A Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar-Starrer Rescue Thriller

After launching the intriguing motion poster, Pooja Entertainment has recently dropped the impactful teaser of their highly anticipated movie, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', and it's nothing short of grandeur and spectacular.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
New Delhi: In the world of Bollywood, when it comes to untold, gripping stories of valour and determination, there's one name that stands tall – Akshay Kumar. After launching the intriguing motion poster, Pooja Entertainment has recently dropped the impactful teaser of their highly anticipated movie, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', and it's nothing short of grandeur and spectacular. The impressive teaser has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry and among Akshay Kumar's ardent fans.
 
Set to hit cinemas on October 6th, 2023, the film is inspired by a real life incident at Raniganj Coalfield and from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission. The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill (portrayed by Akshay Kumar) played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which is documented to be the world's largest and successful rescue mission against all odds.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

"Mission Raniganj" is precisely what Akshay Kumar is known for – a compelling, untold true story about a mission that seemed unattainable. The teaser promises to be a thrilling ride, packed with suspense, courage, and the determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Akshay Kumar's films are a testament to the age-old saying, 'sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.'
 
'Mission Raniganj' looks exceedingly promising, and the teaser has left us craving for more. The superstar is back in his best genre with 'Mission Raniganj' and the thrilling teaser of the film is a testament to the fact that this genre belongs to him – it has always been a sure-shot hit. The teaser's impact leaves no room for doubt that this film is going to be a cinematic experience like no other.
 
Vashsu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj' Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6th 2023. 

