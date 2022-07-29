Mumbai : ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Hindi films of the early 2000s. However, director and producer Karan Johar feels that a film like ‘K3G’ cannot be made in Bollywood today. In fact, during a live show on Roposo, India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, he even mentioned the reason why such a mega multi-starrer film cannot be made in the present time.

During the ‘My Movie Life’ live show with Rajeev Masand, filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about several actors, movies and even his past hits. However, while speaking about ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, he mentioned how the Indian film industry has changed since then, hence, having an ensemble star cast with names like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan is not possible anymore.

Sharing his thoughts, Karan Johar mentioned on the show, “No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ today. Getting one actor in a frame is so expensive, imagine six of them. It is a pity that we cannot recreate such films today because it will be such a big treat for the viewers to see so many actors in one frame. I hope, wish and pray that it happens. Economically it is tough, but we should get the phenomena of multi-starrers back as the audience will get more for the price of one.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ starring actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. He is also back with the seventh season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

While Karan Johar’s revelation might have surprised you, what is your take on it? Would you also like to see multi-starrers again in mainstream Hindi movies?