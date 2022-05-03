हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha's sassy FIRST look from 'Janhit Mein Jaari' unveiled - See pic

Leading actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed fans with her new look for her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

Nushrratt Bharuccha&#039;s sassy FIRST look from &#039;Janhit Mein Jaari&#039; unveiled - See pic
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a roll, to say the least. The actress is now all set to frontline another important subject, 'Janhit Mein Jaari', directed by Raaj Shandilya, post the success of her first solo lead project, 'Chhorii'. 

Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared, "Padh liya na? Ab ise bhi note karlo, #JanhitMeinJaari releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022"

Take a look at her post:

 

She had donned a plain tank top which read, "STALKING karne se sharam karo CONDOM istemal karne se nahin."

Nushrratt Bharuccha in her first solo lead, 'Chhorii', tried to put light on the issue of female infanticide.

Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around the story of a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 10th June.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nushrratt BharucchaNushrratt Bharuccha moviesNushrratt Bharuccha picsJanhit Mein JaariJanhit Mein Jaari filmJanhit Mein Jaari poster
Next
Story

Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh clocks 23 years, director reveals Censor Board wanted to cut words like 'Pakistan', 'ISI'

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Big statement of DGP of Maharashtra, 3000 home guards deployed