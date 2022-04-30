Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu poster brutally trolled by netizens, here's why!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev's upcomg film 'Ram Setu' poster was released by the makers on April 28. Since then, netizens have been going gaga over it, awaiting the movie's release.

However, there is a section of netizens who were unhappy with the poster and pointed out logical flaws in it. They expressed that it was bizarre to see Akshay Kumar holding a flambeau while Jacqueline had a huge torch in her hand. It didn't make sense to use them together, according to them.

Check out their reactions:

Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx — Baroon Varma (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022

When your house has no electricity but your neighbours’ place is lit up… https://t.co/28q1dcDezA — Some bits (@thefullmohanty) April 29, 2022

If battery operated torch with high lumens capacity, but torch to use. #KuchBhi https://t.co/Ph0n7NrEgs — BM (@CarnotSadi) April 29, 2022

The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster! — Dhaivat (@Dhaivat_Chhaya) April 28, 2022

A few netizens even called it a copy of the Hollywood film National Treasure's poster.

Definitely looks like a National Treasure rip off!!! #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia https://t.co/cUQB63Tnp2 — Souvik Saha (@BongBandhu) April 29, 2022

For the unversed, Ram Setu will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Apart from Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.

Following the film`s theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

(With ANI inputs)