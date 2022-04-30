हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu poster brutally trolled by netizens, here's why!

The poster of 'Ram Setu' starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev became a target for trolls. Check why.

Akshay Kumar&#039;s Ram Setu poster brutally trolled by netizens, here&#039;s why!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satyadev's upcomg film 'Ram Setu' poster was released by the makers on April 28. Since then, netizens have been going gaga over it, awaiting the movie's release.

However, there is a section of netizens who were unhappy with the poster and pointed out logical flaws in it. They expressed that it was bizarre to see Akshay Kumar holding a flambeau while Jacqueline had a huge torch in her hand. It didn't make sense to use them together, according to them.

Check out their reactions:

 

A few netizens even called it a copy of the Hollywood film National Treasure's poster.

 

For the unversed, Ram Setu will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

Apart from Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on Diwali next year.

Following the film`s theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be also available for Amazon Prime members.

(With ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram SetuAkshay KumarRam Setu posterJacqueline FernandezNushrratt BharucchaSatyadev
Next
Story

After Oscars, Emmys exclude tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, angry netizens react

Must Watch

PT3M54S

7 year old girl's organ donation saved 6 lives