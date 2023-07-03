trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630156
OMG 2 All Set To Release On August 11, Akshay Kumar Unveils 'OMG 2' New Poster, Teaser To Be Out Soon

In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is back with a new update for fans about his upcoming comedy-drama film 'OMG 2'. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a new poster along with a teaser announcement. In the poster, Akshay is seen striking a pose while looking upwards, ash smeared on his forehead, bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees. 

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Just in a few days... #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon."As soon as the poster was release, the actor's fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I am waiting this movie." Another wrote, "Khiladi is back." Clash with Gadar 2?", another comment read. 

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Apart from Akshay, the movie also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. 

'OMG 2' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming sequel 'Gadar 2'. Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. 

Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. 

