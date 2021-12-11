हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

OMG! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt drop sneak peek of their next project together - See pic

Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi who won hearts in 'Gully Boy' will work together for the second time in an unnamed project.

OMG! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt drop sneak peek of their next project together - See pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently shared a picture on social media with Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt, which seemed like a still from their upcoming project.

The picture clearly showcased Siddhant’s enthusiasm as it read, ‘Very excited for this one ’ and has instantly created a buzz amongst netizens.

alia

Some fans speculated it is their new film together, while others presumed it to be a TVC commercial. 

Looks like the duo is back to recreating the magic on screen after their award-winning performance in their last film together. 

The post has already got the fans amazed with more than 5,000 likes and comments like ‘Good combination’, ‘Gully Boy friends’, ‘Excited to see them back again for another film’ and ‘Favourites from Gully Boy. Another hit coming our way’, within an hour.

Now the audience will have to wait to find out more about what looks like another hit from the actors. 

 

Alia Bhattsiddhant chaturvediAlia Bhatt filmsSiddhant Chaturvedi films
