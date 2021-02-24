हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, new poster of Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with release date dropped online!

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film’s teaser is expected to release today (Feb 24) coinciding with the director’s birthday. Ahead of its release, Alia took to Twitter to share a poster of the movie, revealing her bold new look as Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madam of a brothel.

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali&#039;s birthday, new poster of Alia Bhatt’s &#039;Gangubai Kathiawadi&#039; with release date dropped online!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: On filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, the makers decided to unveil the new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi along with the release date. Actress Alia Bhatt unveiled her intriguing new look and it has rightly created a buzz on social media! 

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film’s teaser is expected to release today (Feb 24) coinciding with the director’s birthday. Ahead of its release, Alia took to Twitter to share a poster of the movie, revealing her bold new look as Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madam of a brothel.

In the photo, the Dear Zindagi actress is seen wearing a light green ethnic attire with a dupatta placed on her head. She is seen striking a powerful pose by resting her legs atop a chair and giving an intense look to the camera. In the caption, Alia wrote, “In cinemas 30th July 2021. @Bhansaliproductions @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @prerna_singh6.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai which follows the true story of a woman named Gangubai Kothewali. As a young girl, Gangubai was sold into prostitution by her boyfriend Ramnik Lal. Later, she became one of the most influential madams or pimps of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be Alia’s first project with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans are excited to see Bhatt bring life into Gangubai’s character on-screen. The biographical crime thriller will release in theatres on July 30, 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sanjay Leela BhansaliAlia BhattGangubai Kathiawadigangubai kathiawadi release
Next
Story

Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police locks release date!

Must Watch

PT8M29S

World’s Largest Cricket Stadium: Today the President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Motera Stadium