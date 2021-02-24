On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, new poster of Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with release date dropped online!

Mumbai: On filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, the makers decided to unveil the new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi along with the release date. Actress Alia Bhatt unveiled her intriguing new look and it has rightly created a buzz on social media!

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film’s teaser is expected to release today (Feb 24) coinciding with the director’s birthday. Ahead of its release, Alia took to Twitter to share a poster of the movie, revealing her bold new look as Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madam of a brothel.

In the photo, the Dear Zindagi actress is seen wearing a light green ethnic attire with a dupatta placed on her head. She is seen striking a powerful pose by resting her legs atop a chair and giving an intense look to the camera. In the caption, Alia wrote, “In cinemas 30th July 2021. @Bhansaliproductions @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @prerna_singh6.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai which follows the true story of a woman named Gangubai Kothewali. As a young girl, Gangubai was sold into prostitution by her boyfriend Ramnik Lal. Later, she became one of the most influential madams or pimps of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be Alia’s first project with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans are excited to see Bhatt bring life into Gangubai’s character on-screen. The biographical crime thriller will release in theatres on July 30, 2021.