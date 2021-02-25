Pagglait teaser: Sanya Malhotra can’t cry on her husband’s death in this quirky comedy- Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of Sanya Malhotra starrer ‘Pagglait’ was dropped on the actress’ birthday on Thursday (February 25). The comedy is directed by Umesh Bist.

In the quirky teaser, Sanya is unable to express sorrow on the death of her husband. ‘Pagglait’ teaser chronicles the story of a widow, played by Sanya, who does not feel any emotion after her husband of five months die. When her friend inquires about her lack of sadness, she replies that when she was a child, she cried and could not eat for days after her cat died, but she does not feel that now. “Ab aisa kuch nahi ho raha hai,” she says.

Taking to Twitter, Sanya posted the teaser and wrote, “Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix.”

Have a look at the teaser below:

The film will release on March 26 on Netflix. The star cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik among others. Producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have bankrolled this project.

Meanwhile, Sanya turned 29 on Thursday. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. She was last seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Ludo’. She has made her mark with films like ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Photograph’ and ‘Shakuntala Devi’ among others.

She also has 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' with Abhimanyu Dassani in the pipeline.