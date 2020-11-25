Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanu Dassani pair-up for Netflix release 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', first look out!

New Delhi: “What’s in a name?” Well, as per Karan Johar, a lot! The filmmaker took to social media to unveil the first look of his upcoming venture in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix.

The venture titled ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ features ‘Ludo’ actress Sanya Malhotra and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ fame actor Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead. It is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Taking to Twitter, Johar wrote, “What's in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix.”

Check his tweet here.



Sanya Malhotra, the titular character Meenakshi, plays Abhimanyu's (Sundareshwar) on-screen wife. The poster shows both of them dressed up in traditional South-Indian wedding attire. While Sanya dazzles in a mustard coloured silk saree festooned with heavy jewellery and mangalsutra, Abhimanyu can be seen in traditional south Indian avatar.

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Abhimanyu wrote, “What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot. #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix.”



Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Ludo’ has Umesh Bist’s ‘Pagglait’ and Shanker Raman’s ‘Love Hostel’in the pipeline. Abhimamyu will next be seen alongside Shirley Setia in Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’ and Umesh Shukla’s ‘Aankh Micholi’.

More details about 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' are awaited.