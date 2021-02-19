'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra's sizzling hot photos in chocolate brown bikini will make you wanna hit the beach

NEW DELHI: 'Dangal' actress Sanya Malhotra seems to be in a mood to break her girl-next-door image. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a few bold pictures of herself, looking all beach ready in a beige-chocolate brown bikini. In one of the pictures, she is seen soaking sun while posing against a clear blue sky.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Sanya completed her look with a jute hat and blue-red danglings. Her 'Badhaai Ho' co-star Neena Gupta commented, "Lovely". Filmmaker Guneet Monga also commented on her post with several emojis. Take a look at her pictures below:

Speaking of her professional commitments, Sanya was last seen in 'Ludo' also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi among others. The 28-year-old will next be seen in 'Pagglait', 'Love Hostel' and 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar'.

The venture titled ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ features Sanya and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' fame actor Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead. It is produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions.