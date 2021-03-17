Pagglait Trailer: Young widow Sanya Malhotra explores self in this comedy - Watch

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra as a young widow in ‘Pagglait’ navigates through her crazy family and explores self in this comedy. The makers recently released the trailer of her upcoming venture ‘Pagglait’ directed by Umesh Bist. Albeit a comedy, the film takes on heavy issues such as life and death. It also traces the journey of a widow trying to rediscover herself and break free from the shackles of patriarchy.

The trailer released on Tuesday (March 16) and has over 8 lakh views already! Many fans were enticed by the quirky trailer and are now eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Watch Pagglait trailer:

At the beginning of the trailer, Sandhya played by Sanya Malhotra is shown to have lost her husband after five months of marriage. Naturally, her family is concerned about her well-being and mental state. However, we see that in reality, Sandhya is less emotional about the ordeal compared to her parents as we see her mother sobbing on her shoulder and Sandhya asking, “How much will you cry, mom?” These quirky dialogues and scenes are expected to be the highlight of the movie.

When Sandhya’s friends get the news of her husband’s demise, they also approach her with concern. But seeing her in a cool and composed state instead of grieving. They’re puzzled and one of them asks, “Why are you behaving as if nothing happened?”

There’s a huge twist in the movie when Sandhya gets a visit from an insurance officer, who informs her that her husband’s life insurance policy has left her with 50 lakhs! Although widows are usually looked down upon for marrying again, her husband’s family suggests she marry their other son so the “money can remain in the family”.

This is where Sandhya is faced with difficult decisions and pressures from her family to succumb to her in-laws' request. People are excited to see what choices she makes and where her journey will take her.

The quirky and heartwarming film will release on March 26 on Netflix. Along with Sanya Malhotra, it features an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors – Sayani Gupta, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.