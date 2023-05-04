Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In 'Main ATAL Hoon’ - Watch First Glimpse

New Delhi: Earlier the makers dropped the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Ji in Main ATAL Hoon which took the internet by storm. Now, as the actor gears up for commencing the shoot, the producers share another sneak peek into the world of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee through Pankaj Tripathi.

Announcing the shoot commences soon, Pankaj Tripathi took to his social media and shared this enduring Bts video from the sets of Main ATAL Hoon. Sharing the video, the actor wrote a strong caption.

Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi depicting the story of our great leader Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Helmed by National Award Winning Director, Ravi Jadhav, the film will hit the theatres in December 2023.

‘Main ATAL Hoon’ presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali in association with 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.