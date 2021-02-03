Parineeti Chopra’s ‘The Girl On The Train’ trailer will take you on an obsessive ride- Watch

New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Girl On The Train’ trailer dropped on Wednesday (February 3) and has already gone viral. With a powerful star cast, the trailer will keep you glued to the screen.

Parineeti plays the lead role of Mira Kapoor who becomes obsessed with a woman essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi’s character gets killed and Mira is under the scanner for her murder. Mira, who also struggles with amnesia, is now left to prove her innocence.

Take a look at the intriguing trailer:

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, ‘The Girl On The Train’ is a Hindi adaptation of the 2015 book of the same name by novelist Paula Hawkins. 'The Girl on The Train' also got a Hollywood adaptation in 2016 starring Emily Blunt. The film was directed by Tate Taylor and written by Erin Cressida Wilson.

The star cast of the Hindi version also includes Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Choudhury. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will also be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring Arjun Kapoor, which got delayed due to the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic. She also has a Saina Nehwal biopic in her kitty in which she will be seen playing the titular role of the ace badminton player.