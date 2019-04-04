PM Narendra Modi biopic not releasing on April 5, says producer

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Thursday set the date for hearing on the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' for April 8, its makers said they won't release the film as scheduled on Friday.

"This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on April 5. Will update soon," tweeted Sandip Ssingh, the creative director, singer and also the one who came up with the story, for the movie.

The film, directed by Omung Kumar, narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister. Actor Vivek Oberoi leads the film's cast.

Earlier, Ssingh and other makers of "PM Narendra Modi" received flak for planning to release the movie on April 12, a day after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. Its release date was preponed to April 5.

The Supreme Court has said it will hear on April 8 a plea seeking to block its release.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear the plea by Aman Panwar, a Congress spokesman, contending that the release of Modi biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.