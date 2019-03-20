PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer launch: Things you should know

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in the most talked about biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie is directed by 'Mary Kom' fame filmmaker Omung Kumar and the makers made some interesting revealtions at the trailer launch event.

Vivek, who plays the titular role of the PM in the biopic, attended the trailer launch event dressed as the prime minister.

Some of the key things about the biopic which you should know include:

- The movie was made in a flat 38-day schedule.

- Talking about the release of the movie ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 election, the actor said, 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'.

-Congress party had expressed his reservation against the film and written a letter demanding a ban on the release. The producer, reacted to it saying, "we have made the film and what the future holds none can predict."

- Certain portions of the film are still being shot and Vivek came to attend the event straight from the shoot.

The movie will hit the screens on April 5, 2019.

There is a lot of interest amongst the viewers to watch the life journey of the Prime Minister on 70mm screens. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.